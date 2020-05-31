newsviews

Newsviews: Summer activities for children

By Kay Cesinger
After months at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of Illinois has moved to Phase 3 of the Governor's reopening plan.

People are eager to get outdoors and get back to normal and that includes kids.

However, parents may be wondering, is it safe for kids to re-enter the world and what kind of activities can children take part in this summer?

People are eager to get outdoors and get back to normal and that includes kids. Part 1.



This week on Newsviews, our guest is Dr. Matt Davis, head of Lurie Children's Primary Care and the Interim Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

Dr. Davis talks about what precautions parents should be taking before kids go back to normal summer plans.

People are eager to get outdoors and get back to normal and that includes kids. Part 2.

