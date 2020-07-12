Newsviews: Two Chicago women working to reduce violence, make a difference

Community and city leaders along with the Chicago Police Department have pledge special efforts to address the gun violence as temperatures continue to rise.
Last week, CPD announced the department added dozens of officers to a mobile patrol unit to better respond to hot spots, while trying to build community relationships.
Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said the new initiative has a mission that goes beyond simply law enforcement.
"Our summer mobile patrol is designed to help neighbors feel safe," Brown said.
Community leaders have also organized groups to help patrol hot spot neighborhoods with the goal to help deescalate issues before the shooting starts.
Tamar Manasseh, founder of MASK, Mothers/Men Against Senseless Killings and Aleta Clark of Hit the Hood, Hugs No Slugs join Newsviews talk about community organizations working to curb the violence in Chicago.
WATCH: Newsviews Part 1
Tamar Manasseh founded MASK, Mothers/Men Against Senseless Killings, with a relatively simple concept-neighbors gathering at the corner of 75th Street and Stewart Avenue.
They group decided to get together to keep an eye on the neighborhood with the goal of reducing violence in that part of the city. Manasseh said the mission of MASK is to interrupt violence and teach children to grow up as friends.
Activist Aleta Clark has also been recognized as someone really making a difference here in Chicago as part of Hit the Hood, Hugs No Slugs and Club 51. Clark talks about how continuous community engagement and leadership can help lead to a reduction in violence within these communities.
WATCH: Newsviews Part 2