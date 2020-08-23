newsviews

Newsviews: COVID-19's impact on women in the workplace

By Kay Cesinger
At the beginning of 2020, women outnumbered men on U.S. payrolls It was only the second time in history that had happened.

That was until the COVID-19 pandemic came along forcing businesses to cut employees. A July report from the McKinsey Global Institute found that women made up 54% of overall job losses.

With the start of the new school year, now even more parents are making the difficult decision to leave the workplace so they can care for their children who aren't returning to school or to daycare.

Earlier this year, women outnumbered men on U.S.



So how does this impact their careers and will it lead to policy changes to help struggling families?

Joining us on Newsviews this week is Cherita Ellens, president and CEO of Women Employed an advocacy organization that works to address challenges women face in the workplace.

Earlier this year, women outnumbered men on U.S.



For more information on available resources visit: chicookworks.org or www.skillsforchicagolandsfuture.com.
