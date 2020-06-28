newsviews

Newsviews: YWCA Initiatives to End Racism

By Kay Cesinger
Since the 1980's, the mission of the YWCA of Metropolitan Chicago has been empowering women and eliminating racism.

To do that in this moment, the Y is launching two new initiatives.

"The Racial Justice League" is made up of people and organizations that: pledge to advance racial justice, make a donation to the YWCA and commit to 'specific, tangible actions."

And the other initiative is the 'Until Justice, Just Is' campaign.

This week on Newsviews, we spoke with Dorri McWhorter the CEO of the YWCA of Metropolitan Chicago to talk more about their initiative.

We also spoke with Irina Konstantinovky the Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer at Horizon Therapeutics. The company was the first to commit to the YWCA's Racial Justice League.

