NFL Draft 2022: Maywood native Perrion Winfrey considered top 50 prospect

PALOS PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Maywood native Perrion Winfrey is on the edge of his seat Thursday night; he's considered a top 50 prospect to be picked in the first round of the NFL draft.The NFL hopefully is spending his evening surrounded by family and friends in a home in Palos Park.The Lake Park High School alum's journey to this big day has taken him from the western suburbs to Iowa Western Community College, where he ranked No. 1 overall junior college recruit.From there, Winfrey joined the Oklahoma Sooners as a defensive tackle, and was named the Reese's Senior Bowl MVP.He's now considered a top 50 prospect, and draft expert say he could be picked up within the first two days of the 2022 NFL draft.As of now, the Chicago Bears do not have a first round draft pick and are not expected to trade up for one. They have two second round picks, when the draft resumes Friday night on ABC 7.