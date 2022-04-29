NFL Draft 2022: Maywood native Perrion Winfrey considered top 50 prospect

PALOS PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Maywood native Perrion Winfrey is on the edge of his seat Thursday night; he's considered a top 50 prospect to be picked in the first round of the NFL draft.
The NFL hopefully is spending his evening surrounded by family and friends in a home in Palos Park.
The Lake Park High School alum's journey to this big day has taken him from the western suburbs to Iowa Western Community College, where he ranked No. 1 overall junior college recruit.
From there, Winfrey joined the Oklahoma Sooners as a defensive tackle, and was named the Reese's Senior Bowl MVP.
He's now considered a top 50 prospect, and draft expert say he could be picked up within the first two days of the 2022 NFL draft.
As of now, the Chicago Bears do not have a first round draft pick and are not expected to trade up for one. They have two second round picks, when the draft resumes Friday night on ABC 7.
