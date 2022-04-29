nfl draft

NFL Draft 2022: Maywood native Perrion Winfrey considered top 50 prospect

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Maywood native possible 1st round pick in NFL Draft

PALOS PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Maywood native Perrion Winfrey is on the edge of his seat Thursday night; he's considered a top 50 prospect to be picked in the first round of the NFL draft.

The NFL hopefully is spending his evening surrounded by family and friends in a home in Palos Park.


The Lake Park High School alum's journey to this big day has taken him from the western suburbs to Iowa Western Community College, where he ranked No. 1 overall junior college recruit.

RELATED: NFL Draft returns Thursday, with Chicago Bears slated to pick twice in 2nd round

From there, Winfrey joined the Oklahoma Sooners as a defensive tackle, and was named the Reese's Senior Bowl MVP.


He's now considered a top 50 prospect, and draft expert say he could be picked up within the first two days of the 2022 NFL draft.

As of now, the Chicago Bears do not have a first round draft pick and are not expected to trade up for one. They have two second round picks, when the draft resumes Friday night on ABC 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmaywoodpalos parknfl draftnflfootball
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NFL DRAFT
NFL Draft 1st round begins Thursday
NFL draft order 2022: All 262 picks over seven rounds, plus team-by...
NFL draft: Which teams have gotten the best value since 2012? We ra...
NFL draft 2022 running back projections: Rankings, historical comps...
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in Brickyard shooting ID'd; man in custody
Delivery driver charged with stealing $187K in Louis Vuitton packages
Man charged in Cicero, I-55 homicides
Lily Peters killing: Autopsy findings released in Wisconsin homicide
Olivia Wilde served custody papers on stage in front of packed crowd
Ambulance chase Chicago: Stolen CFD vehicle deemed 'total loss'
Parade outside hospital aims to lift spirits of 6-year-old burn victim
Show More
WWII pilot from Chicago identified nearly 80 years after plane crash
PROGRAM NOTE: NFL Draft changes to 'Wheel of Fortune,' evening news
Business owner to hire homeless at South Loop smoothie shop
May the 4th be with you: Star Wars Day events across Chicago area
Police asking public's for help after boy, 8, shot in south suburbs
More TOP STORIES News