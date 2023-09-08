ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini: Sept. 8, 2023

Dionne and Ryan talked about high school and college football, and, of course, the upcoming Bears vs. Packers game.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ryan and Dionne discussed the Chicago Bears opening up the NFL season against their oldest rival, the Green Bay Packers.

Only this time, the Packers are playing without a Hall of Fame quarterback.

And, they talked with Sam Panayotovich about the best bets to make both in college football and the NFL.

Dionne talked with ESPN1000 Jeff Meller, who told us the best players to sit and start this week in fantasy football.

The weekly walk-on, Joe Spivak, is back and got everyone set for a full slate of high school and college football. That includes his alma mater Montini Catholic High School's matchup against Nazareth Academy.

The NFL season is officially here, and Ryan brought us a new Bear-ly Accurate in the "Nick" of time.