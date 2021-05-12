nfl

Monday Night Football kicks off with Ravens v. Raiders matchup | Full NFL schedule to be announced

EMBED <>More Videos

Monday Night Football kicks off with Ravens v. Raiders matchup

NEW YORK -- Get ready for the biggest season ever!

The first Monday Night Football game of the NFL's 2021 season kicks off on Sept. 13 with a terrific matchup as the Las Vegas Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens. ESPN's Mike Greenberg made this exclusive announcement on "Good Morning America" Wednesday morning.

The Ravens have been a playoff team in each season since they drafted quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2018. The Raiders, meanwhile, are hoping to make the playoffs for the first time in coach Jon Gruden's four-year tenure. The matchup is expected to mark the first regular-season game with fans in attendance at Allegiant Stadium, which opened in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.

The full 2021 NFL schedule was released Wednesday night on ESPN2, ESPN+ and NFL Network. Click here to see the entire 17-game regular-season schedule and here for the preseason schedule. The NFL has added an extra season game this year with a goal of filling stadiums with fans this fall.

And now, fans can visit nfl.com/tickets to purchase single-game tickets.

Here are the Week 1 games scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 12:


  • Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET

  • New York Jets at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET

  • Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET

  • Los Angeles Chargers at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m. ET

  • San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET

  • Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET

  • Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET

  • Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET

  • Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET


  • Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET

  • Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. ET

  • Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m.

  • Denver Broncos at New York Giants, 4:25 p.m. ET

  • Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET


ESPN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflespnbaltimore ravenslas vegas raiders
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NFL
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Footage shows aftermath of crash involving Henry Ruggs III
Raiders release player Ruggs after fiery crashed that killed 1
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News