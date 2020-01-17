u.s. & world

Video released of shooting inside crowded California nightclub that left man wounded

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles police released new video Friday showing a shooting inside a busy nightclub in Westlake that left a man injured.

One of the suspects was caught on camera appearing to fire a gun inside the Silver Platter Nighclub in California on Jan. 4 around 12:50 a.m.

Authorities said the victim was involved in an argument with two men seen in the video. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the victim - who was standing near a crowd of people - before fleeing the scene, according to police.

The victim was transported to a hospital and was later released.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with a goatee and between the ages of 35 and 40.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Rampart Area gang detectives at 213-484-3660.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californialos angeles police departmentshootingcaught on videou.s. & worldinvestigationcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Coronavirus Update: Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll hits 510, cases surpass 15K
What to know about Indiana's 31,715 COVID-19 cases
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News