Niles police release pictures, video of van involved in deadly hit-and-run night before Thanksgiving

68-year-old Park Ridge man killed in crash
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Niles police release video of van involved in deadly hit-and-run

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- Niles police have released video and pictures of a van they say was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash the night before Thanksgiving.

Police said a driver was heading north in the 8800 block of Greenwood Avenue at about 9:37 p.m. when the vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian.

The victim was identified as Kimball Jacks, 68, of Park Ridge.

Police said the vehicle that initially struck Jacks did not remain on the scene. A second driver also struck the victim while he was laying in roadway, police said, but that driver remained on the scene.

Anyone who recognizes the van should contact Niles Detective Bureau at 847-588-6570.
