WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

4 in custody after stolen car crashes into another vehicle in Niles: sheriff

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, January 3, 2024 2:36AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 StreamLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.
WLS

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- Four people are in custody after a stolen car crashed into another vehicle in the northern suburbs on Tuesday afternoon, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.

A Cook County's sheriff's police officer saw a stolen 2011 Hyundai near Golf Road and Milwaukee Avenue in Niles at about 2:15 p.m. The vehicle fled before the officer could initiate a traffic stop, and the officer did not pursue it.

The stolen Hyundai later crashed into a sedan near Milwaukee Avenue and Dempster Street, the sheriff's office said.

One person in the sedan was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries before being released, the sheriff's office said.

Four people in the Hyundai were taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW