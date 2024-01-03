4 in custody after stolen car crashes into another vehicle in Niles: sheriff

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- Four people are in custody after a stolen car crashed into another vehicle in the northern suburbs on Tuesday afternoon, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.

A Cook County's sheriff's police officer saw a stolen 2011 Hyundai near Golf Road and Milwaukee Avenue in Niles at about 2:15 p.m. The vehicle fled before the officer could initiate a traffic stop, and the officer did not pursue it.

The stolen Hyundai later crashed into a sedan near Milwaukee Avenue and Dempster Street, the sheriff's office said.

One person in the sedan was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries before being released, the sheriff's office said.

Four people in the Hyundai were taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing.