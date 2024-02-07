WATCH LIVE

Man critically injured in Niles crash that also wounded police officer

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, February 7, 2024 8:25PM
2 hurt in Niles crash involving police vehicle
Two people were hurt in a crash involving a police vehicle in Niles.
NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was critically injured in a north suburban crash that also injured a police officer Tuesday night, police said.

There were three vehicles involved in the incident, Niles police said.

A Honda sedan, Nissan sedan and Niles police SUV crashed just before 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Caldwell Avenue and Gross Point Road, police said.

Police did not immediately provide any additional information about what led up to the crash.

An ambulance brought the man who was driving the Honda to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

A Niles officer was also taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The woman driving the Nissan refused medical treatment.

No one else was involved.

Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.

