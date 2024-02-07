Man critically injured in Niles crash that also wounded police officer

Two people were hurt in a crash involving a police vehicle in Niles.

Two people were hurt in a crash involving a police vehicle in Niles.

Two people were hurt in a crash involving a police vehicle in Niles.

Two people were hurt in a crash involving a police vehicle in Niles.

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was critically injured in a north suburban crash that also injured a police officer Tuesday night, police said.

There were three vehicles involved in the incident, Niles police said.

A Honda sedan, Nissan sedan and Niles police SUV crashed just before 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Caldwell Avenue and Gross Point Road, police said.

Police did not immediately provide any additional information about what led up to the crash.

RELATED: Matt Reum, Indiana crash victim stuck for days under I-94, says rainwater helped keep him alive

An ambulance brought the man who was driving the Honda to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

A Niles officer was also taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The woman driving the Nissan refused medical treatment.

No one else was involved.

Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.