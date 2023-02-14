NIU to mark 15 years since deadly school shooting that killed 5

Northern Illinois University will remember the victims of a mass shooting 15 years ago at theDeKalb comapus.

DEKALB, Ill. (WLS) -- Tuesday marks fifteen years since the mass shooting at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.

Five people were killed, and 17 others were hurt when a gunman opened fire on that campus on Valentines Day in 2008. The gunman took his own life.

RELATED: State to demolish site of NIU shooting

The five students killed were Gayle Dubowski, Catalina Garcia, Julianna Gehant, Ryanne Mace and Daniel Parmenter.

Bells will ring at 3:06 p.m. outside Cole Hall to mark that tragedy.

RELATED: NIU attack survivors embrace victims of Aurora plant shooting