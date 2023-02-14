NIU to mark 15 years since deadly school shooting that killed 5

DEKALB, Ill. (WLS) -- Tuesday marks fifteen years since the mass shooting at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Five people were killed, and 17 others were hurt when a gunman opened fire on that campus on Valentines Day in 2008. The gunman took his own life.
The five students killed were Gayle Dubowski, Catalina Garcia, Julianna Gehant, Ryanne Mace and Daniel Parmenter.
Bells will ring at 3:06 p.m. outside Cole Hall to mark that tragedy.
