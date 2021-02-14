mass shooting

NIU marks 13 years since deadly school shooting that killed 5

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
DEKALB, Ill. (WLS) -- Sunday marked 13 years since the shooting tragedy at Northern Illinois University.

On February 14, 2008, a gunman went into Cole Hall lecture hall armed with a shotgun and three pistols and shot 22 people, five fatally.

RELATED: State to demolish site of NIU shooting

The gunman took his own life.

The five students killed were Gayle Dubowski, Catalina Garcia, Julianna Gehant, Ryanne Mace and Daniel Parmenter.

RELATED: NIU attack survivors embrace victims of Aurora plant shooting

Those at NIU took a moment to remember those who lost their lives as the bells on campus tolled five times Sunday in their honor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dekalb countynorthern illinois universitymass shooting
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MASS SHOOTING
Deadly Bloomingdale hotel shooting leads to business license suspension
Bodycam video shows chaos after Bloomingdale hotel shooting
Vigil held for victims of Don Carter shooting at Rockford bowling alley
Rockford bowling alley shooting victims ID'd, suspect held without bond
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Prepare for another few inches of snow
Southwest Airlines launches at O'Hare for first time
IL announces new strategy for 2nd COVID vaccine doses
Second child on the way for Prince Harry and Meghan
Building with snowy roof collapses in Englewood
Baby delivered at O'Hare on Valentine's Day
Nicki Minaj's father killed by hit-and-run driver, police say
Show More
Electric blanket may have caused house fire: officials
What if COVID-19 never goes away?
Woman wants apology from Tom Brady after trophy toss
12-year-old boy shoots, kills home intruder in North Carolina
Sheriffs offer to arrest your ex for Valentine's Day
More TOP STORIES News