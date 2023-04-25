Indiana deputy saves choking driver, all captured on dashcam video

Dashboard cameras captured it all when an Indiana sheriff's deputy saved a choking driver last week.

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- An Indiana deputy saved a choking driver, all captured on his dashcam video.

The Noble County Sheriff's Department said on Friday, April 21, Deputy Jerry Weber was on patrol when he overheard a dispatcher speaking to a caller on Live 911 about a driver not far from him who may have been choking.

Weber responded to the call, and reached the driver just as the dispatcher was assigning it to an officer.

When he got there, Deputy Weber found a choking driver and was able to perform the Heimlich maneuver, which the sheriff's office said dislodged the obstruction and allowed the driver to once again breathe on her own.

The entire incident was capture on Weber's dashboard camera.

In a message posted to their Facebook page, the sheriff's department wrote, "Job well done Jerry, you are truly an asset to the department and you make all of us very proud!"