"Noor Inayat Khan: The Forgotten Spy" will show at the Edge Theater in the Edgewater neighborhood for one night only, on December 11.

1-woman play 'Noor Inayat Khan: The Forgotten Spy' to premiere at Edge Theater

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Next week, a new one-woman play will premiere in Chicago for one night only.

"Noor Inayat Khan: The Forgotten Spy" is the story of British spy of Indian descent who fought the Nazis and played a role in World War II.

Noor was faced with a difficult decision - betray her allies or sacrifice her life to save many others.

Almanya Narula wrote the play and stars in it as well. She joined ABC7 Sunday morning talk more about the emotional story.

"Noor Inayat Khan: The Forgotten Spy" will show at the Edge Theater in the Edgewater neighborhood for one night only, on December 11.

Tickets range from $10 to $25 dollars.

You can find more information here.