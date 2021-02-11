Massive north Texas pileup declared 'mass casualty event'

FORT WORTH, Texas -- A crash scene involving dozens of vehicles that stretches more than a mile along a north Texas interstate has been declared a "mass casualty" event by authorities.

It happened some time before 6:30 a.m. on Interstate 35W just north of downtown Fort Worth.

Multiple people were still trapped inside wrecked vehicles hours after the crash, including a number of 18-wheelers, WFAA-TV reported.

It wasn't clear exactly how many people were injured, but Fort Worth police officers reported hearing drivers screaming from their cars as first responders struggled to get to them.



Matt Zavadsky, a spokes person for MedStar EMS told ABC News that there were between 30 and 40 victims involved, but they were not sure how many fatalities were involved.

Police blamed winter weather as a factor in the crash and advised commuters to prepare to be stuck for hours if they were in traffic near the scene. Freezing rain in the region caused roads to glaze over with ice, making it near impossible for drivers to maintain control.

In Austin, 100 miles to the south, winter weather was also blamed for a massive pileup along a busy tollway involving at least 26 vehicles, according to the Austin American Statesman.
