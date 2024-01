1 seriously injured in Northbrook crash possibly caused by road rage: police

One person was seriously injured in a Northbrook crash possibly caused by road rage on Waukegan Road, police said.

One person was seriously injured in a Northbrook crash possibly caused by road rage on Waukegan Road, police said.

One person was seriously injured in a Northbrook crash possibly caused by road rage on Waukegan Road, police said.

One person was seriously injured in a Northbrook crash possibly caused by road rage on Waukegan Road, police said.

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was seriously hurt in a crash that north suburban police said may have been caused by road rage on Monday evening.

It on Waukegan Road between Voltz and Walters in Northbrook.

Police said one vehicle crashed into a car. It seems to have split into multiple pieces.

The Northbrook police chief said one person was hospitalized, and a second vehicle drove away after the crash.

Further information was not immediately available.