Northbrook water main break floods neighborhood streets

A water main break caused overnight floods and some streets to close in north suburban Deerfield, officials said.

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A north suburban neighborhood is drying out from a water main break.Public Works crews were out in Northbrook making repairs Thursday night and cleaning up the mess that was left behind. The break occurred near Sanders and Dundee roads, area residents said.Those residents also said their street was flooded for some time, around 8 p.m., before the water was turned off.Surrounding homes are without water while crews repair the main, according to village officials.It was not immediately clear early Friday when the main would be repaired.