free food

Northern Illinois Food Bank provides free meals for kids all summer in Aurora

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Free summer meals will be available to children all summer long in Aurora thanks to the Norther Illinois Food Bank.

The Meals on the Move program provides food for kids under 18 at different parks throughout Aurora. The meals do not require any type of registration or ID. Parents or guardians can just grab them and go, and there are both drive-thru and walk-up pickup options.

Monday, Wednesday and Friday two breakfast and two lunch means are available per child from 10a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Phillips Park Visitors Center located at 1000 Ray Moses Drive, and then from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at New Haven Park, located at 569 New Haven Avenue.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays three breakfast and three lunch meals are available per child from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Lincoln Park at 259 S. Russel Avenue and from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. at McCarty Park at 350 East Galena Blvd.

Meals will be given out until August 6. For more information, visit www.aurora-il.org/SummerMeals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsaurorachildrensummerfree foodfood bank
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FREE FOOD
Krispy Kreme doubles doughnut deal for those vaccinated against COVID
Tasty deals for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
Vaccinated? Get free Panera bagels, Chipotle burritos in July
National Donut Day 2021: Freebies and deals
TOP STORIES
Spring Grove man dies of rabies, 1st human case in 67 years
Bears sign deal to buy Arlington Park, mayor's office says
Family says mother died of COVID caught from daughter through school
Latinx people least likely in Chicago area to have health insurance
2 Chicago and Illinois scholars among MacArthur 'genius grants'
Chicago River fall bridge lifts start Wednesday morning
St. Charles teacher files lawsuit over vaccine mandate
Show More
Car theft ring used fake IDs to illegally finance cars at dealerships
Obama library groundbreaking attended by former pres., first lady
United fires nearly 600 people for not following COVID vaccine mandate
Child dies from brain-eating amoeba at Texas splash pad
Gabby Petito's family speaks as FBI manhunt continues
More TOP STORIES News