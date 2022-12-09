Bodies of woman, 7-year-old girl pulled from Milwaukee lake, police say

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police say two people are dead after being pulled from the water at Northridge Lake Thursday, Dec. 8, WDJT reported.

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the scene around 12:35 p.m. after an individual noticed a vehicle submerged in the water near 70th and Brown Deer Road.

SEE ALSO | Body pulled from lake ID'd as 21-year-old missing man from Poland, last seen at River North bar

Both victims, a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman and 7-year-old girl, were pronounced deceased.

The circumstances leading up to the incident are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)