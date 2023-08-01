Northwestern hires former US AG Loretta Lynch to investigate hazing allegations

Northwestern University has hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to investigate the hazing allegations in the school's athletic department.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Northwestern University says it has hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to investigate claims of hazing within the school's athletic department.

The private university said in a statement that Loretta Lynch will lead an independent review at Northwestern.

"Hazing has absolutely no place at Northwestern. Period," said Northwestern President Michael Schill. "I am determined that with the help of Attorney General Lynch, we will become a leader in combating the practice of hazing in intercollegiate athletics and a model for other universities. We will provide all of our students with the resources and support they need and do whatever is necessary to protect their safety and ensure that our athletics program remains one we can all be proud of."

It comes after several players have made claims of hazing and bullying on the football and baseball teams. Several lawsuits have been filed by former athletes.

The head football coach, Pat Fitzgerald was fired. Once the investigation is complete, Northwestern says the review results will be made public.

