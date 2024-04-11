Northwestern set to play football games at new temporary stadium on campus during Ryan Field rebuild

Northwestern University is expected to release details on the temporary football stadium where the Wildcats will play during the Ryan Field rebuild.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Northwestern University is expected to release more details Thursday on the temporary new football stadium on campus.

The university released renderings showing what the planned venue would look like.

Northwestern will build the temporary structure at the Martin Athletics Facility, right by the lakefront.

Northwestern says it's still talking with other Chicago-area venues that could house games.

All of this comes as demolition continues on Ryan Field on Central Street in Evanston about a mile and a half away from the lakefront stadium where the Cats will play temporarily.

Construction on the new Ryan Field is expected to be completed in 2026.