Former Northwestern cheerleader's sex trafficking claims can proceed in court, judge rules

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Portions of a lawsuit filed against Northwestern University by a former cheerleader will move forward.

The cheerleader filed the lawsuit back in 2021, alleging she suffered sexual assaults and harassment at multiple events by fans, alumni and donors.

Now, a federal judge is allowing the lawsuit to move forward on several counts, including forced labor trafficking, forced labor and sex trafficking.

In a statement on Friday night, Northwestern said it takes Title IX complaints seriously and investigates them fully, adding, "While we respect the right of individuals to seek redress through the legal system, it is important to keep in mind that the lawsuit, filed more than two years ago, contains only allegations. The university remains confident that the allegations are baseless."

