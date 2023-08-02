Northwestern football hazing: Another former NU player details hazing allegations, files lawsuit

Another former Northwestern football player says he was hazed and sexually abused while on the team.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Another former Northwestern football player said he was hazed and sexually abused while on the team.

The latest former Northwestern football player to file suit against the school, Ramon Diaz, had spoken to ABC7 previously about his experiences in the program in the mid-2000s.

In addition to some of the alleged sexual hazing, such as what Diaz said was called the "car wash," which he said involved walking naked through a line of teammates into the showers, he also alleged racist hazing that started when he was a freshman at the school.

He said coaches made frequent references to his Mexican cultural background. He said he was forced to shave the words "Cinco de Mayo" into his head while teammates watched.

He said he suffered psychological trauma that led him to attempt suicide while he was a student. Because of the experience he said he can't even watch football games.

The attorneys said they plan to file this latest lawsuit Wednesday morning.

Meantime, they also spoke about Northwestern's announcement Tuesday that they've hired former US, Attorney General Loretta Lynch to review the culture of Northwestern's athletic department. They said they're very hopeful. The report will help provide answers for the school.