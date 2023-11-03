Former Northwestern football players to speak on alleged hazing, racism

A group of former Northwestern University football players will share stories of hazing, and racism they say they experienced on the team.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A group of former Northwestern football players will share stories of hazing, and racism they say they experienced on the team.

More than 50 former student athletes have filed lawsuits claiming they experienced physical and mental harm.

Former football coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired in July, following allegations of hazing and abuse. He has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit.

In that case, the university has said it acted appropriately in his termination.

