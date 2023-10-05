Northwestern hazing scandal: Attorneys for ex-NU coach Pat Fitzgerald expected to announce lawsuit

Fired Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald's attorneys are expected to announce a lawsuit against the university Thursday.

According to ABC7's news partners The Daily Herald, they will announce a lawsuit Thursday. Pat Fitzgerald is alleging Northwestern University breached their contract.

Fitzgerald was fired in July after a suspension, when disturbing allegations of hazing, racism and sexual abuse within the football program surfaced.

Several former and current Northwestern football players have been speaking out, sharing their own stories. Ten players even filed a lawsuit against the school.

The longtime Northwestern coach has maintained he did not have knowledge of the alleged abuse.

More details about the multi-million dollar lawsuit will be announced this morning at 10:30 a.m.