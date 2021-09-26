northwestern university

Northwestern fraternities suspended after reports of people drugged without consent at gatherings

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Northwestern fraternities have been suspended, effective immediately, after reports of alleged drugging incidents without consent at gatherings on campus, the university announced Sunday.

The university received a report on Saturday that an individual alleged they were drugged without consent at a gathering in the 2300-block of Sheridan Road in Evanston.

School officials said they are investigating the report, as well as separate but similar reports received on Friday from a gathering at 500-block of Lincoln Street.

Both reported locations are on-campus fraternity houses, the university said.

In response to the recent claims, school officials said they are banning all social activities, including recruitment events, until at least Oct. 17 while they investigate the incidents.

"Given the recent allegations, the locations of these reported behaviors and Northwestern's commitment to the health and safety of our community, the University has decided that effective immediately, there will be no social events or chapter-sponsored recruitment activities at Northwestern fraternities in the Interfraternity Council (IFC) until at least Oct. 17. That includes events with non-members, such as alumni. Individuals or groups who violate this restriction, or any other University policy, will be referred to the Office of Community Standards," the university said in a statement Sunday.

They also said the university has a policy that states on-campus fraternity and sorority houses are alcohol-free spaces.

Anyone with information regarding the reports is asked to call Northwestern University Police at (847) 491-3456.
