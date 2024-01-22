Prep work to begin Monday for Northwestern football stadium Ryan Field demolition

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Despite objections from some neighbors, prep work will begin Monday for construction of the new Ryan Field at Northwestern University in Evanston.

Fencing is going up, and construction workers will start moving trailers into staging areas Monday, an Evanston alderperson said.

However, the actual demolition work on Northwestern's football field is set to begin next week.

Crews have been getting ready to start construction on the new Ryan Field, which will be able to hold concerts and other events.

The privately funded $800 million project took more than a year to get through Evanston City Council.

It faced some opposition from community members concerned about noise and traffic.

But those in favor of it are hoping it will bring in major tourism dollars.

The city said there will be restrictions in place for parking and noise.

The new football stadium is expected to be ready in about two years.