Ryan Field vote: Evanston approves Northwestern football stadium rebuild with plan for concerts

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Despite objections from some neighbors, concerts are coming to Northwestern's Ryan Field once it's rebuilt.

After hours of public and written comment, reading research, and changing the proposal, the Evanston City Council voted to pass the plan to rebuild Northwestern University's Ryan Field and allow for six concerts a year.

Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss cast the deciding vote Monday night to break the tie. The council also approved demolition and the $800 million rebuild of the football stadium.

It wasn't easy. The concert issue was a hot-button one- especially to residents living near Ryan Field.

Those opposed say concerts would add more traffic and congestion, while those for the plans say it will be a major influx of tourism dollars to the city.

"The community benefits package agreed to is historic, it's a historic transformation with the relationship we have with this institution," Mayor Biss said. "That doesn't mean it's enough for everybody, it doesn't mean it's enough for anybody's standpoint...it's completely different than what's ever happen between this organization and Northwestern for over 150 years and that's really, really important. I think it sets a new foundation."

"To me it sounds like the amendment is attempting to shoehorn a major concert venue into a residential neighbor, neighborhood with limited parking," Council Member Eleanor Revelle said. "It will erode the residential character of the surrounding neighborhood and undermine the protections the zoning code has really provided to these neighborhoods."

In addition to concerts, the plan is to also hold community events at the new stadium.

Northwestern University has not yet released a specific timeline on when work will begin and how long it will take.