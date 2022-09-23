4 people dead in Oak Forest fire, barricade situation; shootings caught on neighbor's Ring camera

A neighbor's doorbell camera captured the devastating scene: a man shooting members of his family outside their home

Neighbors said a man was seen shooting his family members outside his Oak Forest home before barricading himself inside and setting the house on fire.

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Four people are dead in Oak Forest after neighbors said a man was seen shooting his family members outside his home before barricading himself inside and setting the home on fire.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified the victims Friday afternoon as 22-year-old Briana Rodriguez, 20-year-old Emilio Rodriguez, 43-year-old Lupe Gomez and 44-year-old Carlos Gomez.

The man's next-door neighbor's Ring camera captured video of the incident Friday morning in the 5500-block of Ann Marie Lane in Oak Forest.

ABC7 viewed the video, which appeared to show a man shooting three people outside of the home while one runs away. The man can then be seen going back into the home and barricading himself inside, then setting it on fire.

Neighbors said they awoke to more than a dozen gunshots about 6:30 a.m. Oak Forest police said they initially responded to a domestic disturbance involving a report of gunfire in the area around 7 a.m.

When they arrived, police said they found two gunshot victims in the driveway and a third in the road, south of the home.

Oak Forest police pulled the victims into their squad cars while the suspect was still on the scene. They were taken to local hospitals, but later died from their injuries, police said.

Meanwhile, the suspect was still inside the home when police said a minor was safely evacuated to police before the fire broke out.

Police initially asked residents who live in the area to shelter in place, but said there was no longer a threat to the community about 10 a.m.

Neighbors said the family had lived in the home about eight years and there were some recent history of problems there, but no one imagined it would end like this.

"A normal family just like us," neighbor Cody Wilson said.

"The neighbors over there were all shocked as well," Cheryl Wilson added. "They don't understand what's happened."

One neighbor said the family had been acting strangely in recent weeks, and said he heard a lot of arguing and screaming. He said police had been called to the home before.

"We just kinda sat here and watch it unfold in disbelief," neighbor Jake Bittner said. "It's a hell of a way to wake up."

Emergency crews were on the scene all morning, and went inside to investigate once the fire was put out.

There, they found the fourth deceased person, who is believed to be the suspect.

The ages of identities of the suspect and victims are still not being released until more family can be notified.

Neighbors are truly devastated and in shock over what's happened.

"We just ask that everyone pray for the family," Cody Wilson said.

Neighbors said that a surviving family member is a student at Oak Forest High School.

Oak Forest High School canceled its homecoming parade Friday, citing "an ongoing incident in the community." A spokesperson for Bremen High School District 228 confirmed the homecoming football game will still take place on campus Friday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Ryan Burnett at the Oak Forest Police Department at 7086871376 or rburnett@oakforest.org.