Propane tank explodes, sparks Oak Forest house fire

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- A propane tank from a gas grill exploded in a south suburban backyard on Sunday afternoon.

The explosion happened near 151st Street and Lavergne Avenue in Oak Forest.

Firefighters with the Oak Forest Fire Department quickly contained the fire, and no one was hurt.

Video of the scene shows just how badly the home was damaged.

