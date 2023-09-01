WATCH LIVE

60-year-old woman critically injured in Brighton Park apartment fire: CFD

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, September 1, 2023 2:32AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was critically injured in an apartment fire Thursday evening on the city's Southwest Side, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The fire broke out at an apartment building in the Brighton Park neighborhood's 4400 block of South Saint Louis Avenue, CFD said.

CFD said a 60-year-old woman was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Officials did not immediately provide further information about her injuries.

Four other people refused treatment on the scene. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

CFD did not immediately provide further information about the fire.

