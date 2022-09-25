Loved ones mourning after Oak Forest man kills family, sets house on fire in murder-suicide

A memorial continues to grow outside an Oak Forest, Illinois home as loved ones gather with heavy hearts after 4 killed in a murder-suicide.

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- A memorial continues to grow outside an Oak Forest home as loved ones gather with heavy hearts.

It's a hard reality to face as Lesly Palafox visits what used to be the home of her close friend but is now the scene where she was tragically killed.

"If you had Briana by your side as a friend, I think you would know what kind of friend you had. She was an amazing person and I don't think we could ask for anything else," said Palafox, who was a close friend of Briana Rodriguez.

Briana Rodriguez, the oldest of four siblings, was shot and killed Friday morning outside of her south suburban home in the 5500-block of Ann Marie Lane.

Her younger brother, Emilio Rodriguez, and their mother, Lupe Gomez, were also gunned down.

Her stepfather, Carlos Gomez, was later found inside their burning home with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

A neighbor said he witnessed a man shooting his family members outside his home before barricading himself inside and setting the home on fire.

"I couldn't believe it," Palafox said. "She's resting. Hopefully, they are doing better up there in Heaven, and watching over her two little sisters. I mean, they were her light."

Two lights who, sadly, saw their worlds dimmed that morning.

Lupe's two youngest kids, who are 13 and 15-year-olds, were able to escape the deadly confrontation.

However, they are now left in a world without their parents and siblings, and a home now marked with those violent memories.

Family said those two girls are now in the care of their uncle.

An online fundraiser is helping to raise money for the victims' funerals as a vigil is being planned for Monday night.