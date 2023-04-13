Oak Lawn Community High School evacuated after threat, police say

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- A spring concert and volleyball game at Oak Lawn Community High School were evacuated after police received a threat against the school.

The Oak Lawn Police Department first reported the threat around 8 p.m. and said the threat was called in directly to the police dispatch center.

The school was evacuated and officers worked to clear the building. As of 9 p.m., Oak Lawn police said nothing has been found. Still, they are asking residents to stay away from the area until they give the all clear.

No injuries have been reported. Oak Lawn police also emphasized that there is not nor was there ever an active shooter at the school Wednesday night.

Illinois State Police said there were 21 false active shooter or threat calls in 19 counties against schools Wednesday. None of them were found to be credible.