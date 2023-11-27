WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago police officer dies after Oak Lawn crash, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, November 27, 2023 2:50AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer has died after a south suburban crash on Sunday morning, officials said.

The crash happened on 95th Street near the Harlem Avenue entrance ramp, Oak Lawn police said.

Police said one vehicle was involved in the crash. The driver, a 35-year-old man, was transported to Christ Hospital, where he died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office later identified the driver as Edwin Espinoza. He was a probationary officer.

The Oak Lawn Police Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

Further information was not immediately available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW