Chicago police officer dies after Oak Lawn crash, officials say

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer has died after a south suburban crash on Sunday morning, officials said.

The crash happened on 95th Street near the Harlem Avenue entrance ramp, Oak Lawn police said.

Police said one vehicle was involved in the crash. The driver, a 35-year-old man, was transported to Christ Hospital, where he died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office later identified the driver as Edwin Espinoza. He was a probationary officer.

The Oak Lawn Police Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

Further information was not immediately available.