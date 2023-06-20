Oak Lawn police let drunk driver go after she killed family's 28-year-old 'backbone,' attorney says

The family of Murod Kurdi said he was killed by a drunk driver, but the Oak Lawn Police Department let her go.

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- Murod Kurdi's family has lived in Oak Lawn for many years.

They said they've always supported the police department there, but are now demanding answers after they believe an investigation into a crash that led to Murod's death was mishandled. They say the person responsible was let go without facing any consequences.

Murod was allegedly killed by a drunk driver just as he was getting home from work. That is what the family of the 28-year-old said happened just after 5:30 p.m. on June 5. Moments after getting out of his vehicle on an Oak Lawn street, he was struck and sent flying into the air.

"'I'm on my way home. I'll see you soon. I love you.' Those were the last words I heard from my son," said Fadia Muhamad, the victim's mother.

Kurdi was taken off life support on June 8. On Tuesday, dozens of his friends and family rallied in front of the Oak Lawn Police Department, demanding charges be filed against the female driver. The family's attorney, David Petrich, said when he met with them last week, he was told she was let go after being cited for speeding.

"During their investigation, she smelled like alcohol. She admitted having two drinks at a local bar. She refused to cooperate with a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer," Petrich said.

A spokesperson for the police department would not address the circumstances surrounding the crash, but released a statement on Tuesday.

"The matter remains under investigation, and we are pursuing several avenues in that regard. The village sympathizes with the loss of life, and expresses its condolences to Mr. Kurdi's family," the statement said.

A sales consultant at Zeigler Ford in North Riverside, Kurdi lived at home with his mother and brother, and had become the family's main support following the death of his father several months ago.

"He was the rock to our house, our backbone. He's always a straight shooter. Now, we have to learn to continue life without him. We don't know how to do that yet," said Suphi Kurdi, the victim's brother.

At this point, police have not elaborated beyond their earlier statement, not even to confirm that the citation for speeding is all that was issued. The family said even two weeks later, they have yet to see the police report for that day.