Illinois schools reopening: Students at Oak Park and River Forest High School will likely start school year with online learning

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Most of the students at Oak Park and River Forest High School will likely start the fall semester at home, the superintendent said Monday.Though the plan is not finalized yet, the district has proposed that only some students will return for on-site instruction.The superintendent said that remote learning would work differently than it did in the spring.The plan includes structuring online learning more like in-person learning with a set schedule of class periods and mandatory student attendance.