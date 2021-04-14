Murder mystery of 2 prominent Oak Park attorneys still unsolved a year later

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It has been a year of torment for the loved ones of Tom Johnson and Leslie Jones; a year of frustration for friends and legal colleagues who can't understand why the case of the couple killed in cold blood hasn't been solved; and a year of unanswered questions for Oak Park police.One year ago Tuesday, at 7:30 p.m., a grisly discovery was made in a 113-year-old Oak Park home. Leslie Ann Jones, 67, and her 69-year old husband Thomas Johnson had been stabbed numerous times.The couple both had Harvard law degrees. Jones was found on a second floor staircase landing; Johnson was in a bedroom.Whoever killed them spent considerable time in the house."The crime scene is large. A three story, nearly 4,000 square foot home that sits upon over 10,000 feet of land," said LaDon Reynolds, chief of the Oak Park Police Department, in a YouTube video posted in February.It is one of the few public statements by Oak Park police, who declined numerous invitations from the I-Team to discuss the case and perhaps elicit new information from viewers, leaving family members, who also declined to be interviewed, to wonder what happened and why.Johnson was a hearing officer for the Chicago Police Board, a civilian agency that determines officer discipline."Tom was like the judge, in the sense that he presided over the hearing," Ghian Foreman, president of the Chicago Police Board, told the I-Team.In recent years, Johnson handled several controversial, high profile cases alleging police misconduct."The not knowing is the hard part. Is it something associated with one of our cases? Is it something related to the crime and violence that takes place in Chicago?" said Foreman. "Very little was going to get by Tom. Tom was going to, he was going to evaluate this from both sides to make sure that all of the questions were answered in an effort to make sure that justice is truly served."The justice that Tom Johnson worked to achieve has so far eluded police, exactly one year after the clock started running on one of metro Chicago's most mysterious double murders.