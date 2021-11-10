apartments evacuated

Oak View Tower deemed unsafe, apartment residents given days to evacuate after sloping found

By
Residents given days to evacuate Oak Park apartment building

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Residents of a seven story apartment building in Oak Park were given just days to evacuate their homes after a building inspection found sloping floors, sparking structural concerns.

Residents of Oak View Tower were given only five days to get out of their homes. It's no easy task for many of them; Jim Agin has lived here for 35 years.

"It's completely chaotic," he said. "I tell my wife every day I'm overwhelmed. "

During an Oct. 22 building inspection, the Village of Oak Park found unusual sloping of the floors throughout the building, something residents had noticed too.

"When you take out a shopping cart in the front, it rolls down," said resident Joyce Brown.

The village gave the building's management company until last Friday, Nov. 5, to submit a structural stability report by an engineer. Because 33 Realty failed to do so, the village has deemed the building in "imminent danger of failure or collapse" and told residents they must be out by midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

"I don't know what to do," Brown said through tears.

Residents paid rent on their apartments just days ago.

"What about my rent and my security deposit?" wondered Eddie Flowers, resident. "I didn't leave on my own and the worst, he doesn't answer his phone."

Some residents said the property manager has not returned their calls, nor has he submitted a required evacuation plan with the Village of Oak Park.

"We've heard nothing. We've left voicemails, emails," said Denise Eugenides, whose 85-year-old mother lives in the building.

Eugenides flew in to help her mother move.

"We are at a loss, it's moment by moment," she said. "She's up there in complete shock."

ABC7 was able to reach the property manager, did not have a comment.
