South Shore apartment fire leaves families displaced, no injuries reported, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several families were displaced after an apartment fire in the South Shore neighborhood Sunday, according to Chicago fire department.

The fire happened at about 7 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 7800 block of S. South Shore Drive on Chicago's South Side.

Many firefighters responded to the call to extinguish the blaze. About 100 residents were evacuated, no injuries have been reported.

The second and third floors had the most visual damage, and up to 30 people were left displaced.

A warming bus was near the scene for families needing shelter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.