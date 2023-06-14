More Merrillville, Indiana residents displaced after Hickory Ridge Apartments deemed unsafe

More Merrillville, Indiana residents have been displaced after Hickory Ridge Apartments were deemed unsafe.

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WLS) -- More residents at a Merrillville, Indiana apartment complex are being told they have just days to leave.

The two Hickory Ridge Apartments buildings were already partially evacuated due to health and structural concerns. Walls are covered with mold and ceilings are caving in. There are also concerns about exterior walls bowing out.

Free moving boxes are a simple act of kindness from a neighbor as more units have been deemed uninhabitable and residents have been asked to leave.

"I'm packing as we speak. I have no choice," said resident Nancy Frieson. "Actually, I have to put my stuff in storage, and then go from there.

The bright pink signs posted at the property say residents have to be out in 10 days after health officials raised concerns about leaking water and mold.

"The mold is extremely bad. You can't turn on the heat. You're getting fumes up, getting headaches, can't sleep," said Minnie Nero, another resident.

This is the second round of evacuations at the sprawling rental complex located near 57th Avenue and Hayes Street. At least one dozen more families have been affected.

Wednesday's building shutdown followed the shutdown of another building there last week, when a city fire inspector found one of the building's exterior walls was bowed.

"I just don't believe God has put us here to live in these conditions. It's just absolutely incorrect for it,"

said resident Anita King.

Tenants said overflowing trash dumpsters and overgrown grass have been problems for months, and that the complex remains in a state of disrepair.

Some longtime residents said they were told the property was being sold to a new owner soon. In the meantime, people there need a place to live.

Ross Township Trustee Eric Blackmon is hoping other property owners in the area can help.

"A lot of the residents here have Section 8 and HUD vouchers. If they could assist us in getting these residents a place, that would be a good thing for us," Blackmon said.

Attempts to reach the management of the complex were unsuccessful.

It's expected that inspectors could return to the site to access the habitability of more buildings, meaning even more residents could be displaced.