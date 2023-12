A lockdown for guests at the Hilton hotel in Oakbrook Terrace was lifted after a large police response was seen at the building early Sunday.

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (WLS) -- A large police response was seen at the Hilton Suites Hotel in Oakbrook Terrace Saturday night.

No information was immediately available about what police responded to.

Some hotel guests said they were locked out of their rooms for a while overnight.

The hotel told ABC7 that a lockdown was lifted early Sunday.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for future updates.