art

Students invited to see Obama Portraits at Art Institute of Chicago for free

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Students get free invitation to see Obama Portraits

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For most of these young Chicagoans, it was their first visit to the Art Institute of Chicago - and it came at the invitation of the museum and the Obama Foundation.

"I never thought I would have the opportunity to see it in person," said Tyion Hardwick, a junior youth leader on the South Shore Drill Team. "To see it in person and to be invited, that made me so excited, so ready to come here today."

Members of the South Shore Drill team were among the 50 students viewing the Obama Portraits Friday. In all, 1,000 South Side residents have been invited to see the paintings free of charge.

"I'm very, very proud that I got to see this," said Armari Lewis, a peewee flag girl on the South Shore Drill Team. "And taking pictures in front of it, it's so wonderful and I can show my friends who didn't see and tell them how much fun I had."

The Obama Portraits kick off national tour at Art Institute of Chicago



"You get to see all of the colors and how it works together, it becomes a big picture," Hardwick added. "It's very interesting."

Enid Kent came with three of her four children who are all members of the South Shore Drill Team.

"I love it because I'm always telling my children to chase their dreams and nothing is impossible," Kent said. "It's easy to see the violence and everything else that's going on, so it's very important for them to see there is life outside, and that Chicago is not a horrible place. The Obamas came out of Chicago, you came out of Chicago. That's what makes Chicago great."

The paintings will be here until August 15. Unfortunately, the free tickets for The Obama Portraits have all been given away. The Art Institute does offer some free access to Chicagoans year round.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit the Art Institute of Chicago website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagoloopsouth shorepresident barack obamaartmuseumsmichelle obamabarack obama
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ART
From drawing for fun to commission artist creating custom works
Day of the Dead exhibit memorializes COVID victims
Unique pumpkin carving designs for fall
Art Institute exhibit explores work of Barbara Kruger
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News