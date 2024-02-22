Off-duty CPD officer opens fire to stop attempted carjacking, sources say

An off-duty Chicago police officer opened fire while an attempted carjacking was in progress in Lakeview, sources said. COPA is responding.

An off-duty Chicago police officer opened fire while an attempted carjacking was in progress in Lakeview, sources said. COPA is responding.

An off-duty Chicago police officer opened fire while an attempted carjacking was in progress in Lakeview, sources said. COPA is responding.

An off-duty Chicago police officer opened fire while an attempted carjacking was in progress in Lakeview, sources said. COPA is responding.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sources tell ABC7 that an off-duty Chicago police officer opened fire while an attempted carjacking was in progress in Lakeview.

According to sources, the incident happened near Diversey and Halsted on the city's North Side shortly before or around 4 p.m.

It is not believed anyone was hit by the gunfire, the sources said, and there have been no reports of any injuries. It was also not immediately known whether the off-duty officer was the target of the attempted carjacking, or if they happened upon it.

Ald. Timmy Knudsen, who represents the city's 43rd Ward, tweeted that an off-duty sergeant fired a gun at two people in an alley in the 2700 block of North Halsted.

"On duty officers responded quickly, but no arrest has been made at this time," he said in his tweet.

No further details have been immediately released. Chicago police have not yet commented on this incident.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) tweeted that they are responding to the scene for an off-duty officer-involved shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

INTERACTIVE CRIME TRACKER: Track crime and safety in your neighborhood