Off-duty Cook County Sheriff's officer shot, critically wounded near Midway; 1 in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person is in custody after an off-duty Cook County Sheriff's officer was shot on the Southwest Side Wednesday night, Chicago police and fire officials said.

The officer is in critical condition after being wounded to the right elbow and lower back, police said.

Authorities said the deputy was hit by stray bullets while in traffic in the 4700-block of West 47th Street near Midway Airport at about 8:52 p.m. Sources tell ABC7 the 37-year-old off-duty officer was not the intended target.

The officer was transported to Mt. Sinai hospital in critical condition.

Police said he was caught in the crossfire of two vehicles exchanging gunfire while driving north on Cicero Avenue.

Neighbors heard the gunfire.

"Just gunshots going off," Veronica Carapia said. "Next thing you know, my son looks out the window and he says 'Oh, it's a car crash, you know.' Me and my neighbors came running out to see because it is very rare that happens and everything and was just in shock."

The shooting also resulted in multiple crashes.

Police said one of the offending vehicles hit another vehicle traveling southbound, lost control and then struck the wall of a business.

A suspect ran and was arrested after a short foot chase. Police said that person is in good condition and there are no reports of any other injuries.

Meanwhile, the other vehicle got away. Area One detectives are investigating.

