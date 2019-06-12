Off-duty Officer Terrance Finley, accused in deadly DUI crash, suspended by CPD

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer accused of driving drunk while off-duty and crashing into a South Side restaurant, killing a woman, has been suspended by the department and placed on non-operation duties.

Terrance Finley faced a judge in bond court on Tuesday. Finley stood silently in front of a judge as prosecutors detailed the charges against him, including reckless homicide and aggravated DUI.

On Wednesday, Superintendent Eddie Johnson said he has been relieved of his police powers.

"At the end of the day, we are just as accountable as anyone else, so you know, I think that this is a teachable moment for the other 13,000 police officers to not go down that road," said Superintendent Johnson.

RELATED: Off-duty CPD officer Terrance Finley, charged in deadly South Side crash, released on bond

On Sunday, authorities said the off duty Chicago police officer crashed his car into Tony's Restaurant on 87th street, pinning 35-year-old Marquita Reed under his vehicle. The mother of two was inside the restaurant waiting for her order.

Prosecutors said Finley and a friend in another car were racing down 87th street at the time of the crash, traveling more than 70 miles per hour.

"He feels horrible about this," said defense attorney Tim Grace. "He's coping with it. He'll need some counseling, obviously. The family is mortified. They can't believe this happened."

Police said Finley's blood alcohol level was just above the legal limit.

Finley has been on the force since 2017, according to CPD spokesman Tom Ahern, and is assigned to the 3rd Police District in Grand Crossing.

Finley is due back in court July 3.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoauburn greshamcar crashpolice officer injuredduiwoman killedcar into buildingdui crashchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Off-duty CPD officer charged in deadly South Side crash released on bond
Off-duty CPD officer arrested after deadly South Side crash
Woman killed after crash involving off-duty CPD officer ID'd; officer arrested
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Defense admits man killed Chinese scholar at U of I
Gov. Pritzker signs abortion bill into law
3 suspects in murder of pregnant Chicago woman to be formally indicted
Weed Legalization Guide
Delta sends plane to pick up 41 students stranded in airport
'Coward, monster:' Families of slain Muslims speak at Craig Hicks sentencing
Mother warning others of apparent college panhandling scheme
Show More
'Didn't want car to burn:' Man fined for throwing cigarette out window
Bears boot Blewitt, cut number of kickers to 2
Mayor Lightfoot to introduce ethics reforms at City Council meeting Wednesday
1st contestant with autism competes in Miss Florida
Driver killed in crash after fleeing attempted traffic stop in Aurora ID'd
More TOP STORIES News