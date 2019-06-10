Off-duty Chicago police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI after deadly crash into South Side restaurant

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after police said he slammed into a late-night restaurant on the South Side, killing a 34-year-old mother of two and injuring another woman.Police have not released the name of the officer ,who remains in custody. Police said Monday morning that the officer has not yet been charged.The 24-year-old Chicago police officer was off-duty when he told first responders early Sunday morning that he swerved to avoid an accident as a car allegedly cut him off. Police said his Toyota Corolla jumped a curb and plowed into Tony's Philly Steak in the 1700-block of West 87th Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.Marquita Reed, 34, was inside the restaurant eating with friends at a table. She was pinned under the car and killed.A 35-year-old woman standing inside suffered a leg injury. She was transported to Christ Medical Center in stable condition.Jerrell Desmond witnessed the crash."I don't even think he had time to hit the brakes," Desmond said of the officer.The other vehicle involved in the incident continued driving, police said, and its whereabouts are currently unknown.Sunday night, family and friends released balloons at the spot where Reed died to remember her."I've known Marquita since she was about three years old," said Iona Bell, the victim's friend. "We were neighbors up until last year. She was a wonderful person.Bell is devastated for Reed's two children. Reed, who was a registered nurse, looked after her neighbors."If she could help anybody, she would help anybody," Bell said. "I suffer with diabetes and she would always check to see if I was alright."Meanwhile, police said the officer was driving under the influence."We will keep investigating and when the time comes, he will be held accountable," said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.Superintendent Johnson said the officer's blood alcohol content was 0.083, which is just over the legal limit of 0.08.The officer, who has a neck injury, is expected to be okay. Police said he has three years on the force and is assigned to the 3rd Police District in Grand Crossing.Police said the officer was on his regular day off, in his personal car and driving under the influence.