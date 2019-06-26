Off-duty Chicago police officer critically shot in head in Bronzeville

Chicago police investigate after an off-duty officer was shot in the Bronzeville neighborhood Wednesday morning. (Alexis McAdams)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 25-year-old off-duty Chicago police officer was shot in the head in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood Wednesday morning, police said.

The man was driving in the 200-block of East 37th Street at about 1:38 a.m. when someone in a black vehicle pulled alongside and fired shots, hitting the man in the head, police said.



The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Chicago Police Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said he is an off-duty officer.



Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
