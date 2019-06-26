Off-duty Chicago police officer critically shot in head in Bronzeville

BREAKING: Off Duty CPD Officer shot in the head overnight. Investigators have the area blocked off near 37th and Indiana Avenue. CPD says the officer was driving in that area when someone fired shots at his car. Press conference at 10:30. @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/JxHkycNQpZ — Alexis McAdams ABC-7 (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) June 26, 2019

Gun violence hit home to CPD last night as an off duty officer was shot & critically wounded when a gunman fired from a vehicle and hit the officer in the 200 blk of 37th street. He is currently in emergency surgery and we will have more info at a press update at 1030am @ CPD HQ pic.twitter.com/4hH9dRMvzu — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) June 26, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 25-year-old off-duty Chicago police officer was shot in the head in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood Wednesday morning, police said.The man was driving in the 200-block of East 37th Street at about 1:38 a.m. when someone in a black vehicle pulled alongside and fired shots, hitting the man in the head, police said.The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Chicago Police Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said he is an off-duty officer.Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.