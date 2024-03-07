Chicago police officer fatally shoots dog in West Pullman after 2 dogs attack woman, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer shot and killed a dog Thursday morning on the city's South Side after two dogs attacked a woman.

The shooting and dog attack happened around 8:13 a.m. in the 11800 block of South Ashland Avenue, Chicago police said.

A 52-year-old woman was approached by two large aggressive dogs who then attacked her, police said.

A responding police officer shot one of the dogs. The dog was declared dead at the scene, police said.

The other dog was contained by Animal Control, police said.

The woman who was attacked by the dogs was treated for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was notified of the shooting because a police office fired their weapon, but they are not investigating the shooting, COPA said.

No further information was immediately available.

