Holiday travel weather forecast: As winter storm bears down, some scramble to change plans

The Chicago weather forecast is showing a significant amount of snow this week, and those using air travel are scrambling to change their plans.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The coming storm is expected to create dangerous conditions on the roads, and havoc for airline travelers.

Many are already adjusting their flight plans now ahead of the holidays.

That storm is expected to bear down on Chicago right before Christmas.

So those who are choosing to fly are hoping they don't get stranded or stuck.

Some travelers landing at O'Hare Monday were happy to make it home before the storm.

Others visiting said they wasted no time re-booking their flights.

See storm timing, totals: Significant winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow by Christmas

Kelly Derr is in the area on a work trip, and was originally supposed to fly back home to Tennessee Thursday afternoon.

She re-booked her return flight before she even got off the plane.

"I don't want to be stranded here in Chicago when I've got six people coming into my house for the holidays," she said.

Airlines and transit agencies are already warning people traveling by air, rail or road to be ready for the arrival of treacherous winter conditions.

Most airlines currently have weather waivers in place.

That means you can change your flights for free, if you have flexible travel plans.